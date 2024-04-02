Bharti Hexacom IPO: Bharti Airtel's subsidiary company raises ₹1,924 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
According to the exchange filing, the company allocated 3,37,50,000 shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹565 per equity share.
Bharti Airtel's subsidairy company Bharti Hexacom, on Tuesday, said that it has raised over ₹1,923.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offerings (IPO).
