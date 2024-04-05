Bharti Hexacom IPO bidding ends today: Should you apply or not? Check GMP, key dates, subscription status, more.
Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was strong with high enthusiasm from retail and non-institutional investors. Analysts recommend subscribing to issue for the long term due to the company's strong market presence in North East Circles and Rajasthan.
Bharti Hexacom IPO buy or not? With full subscription numbers, the Bharti Hexacom IPO breezed through the second day of bidding. Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was booked 1.12 times, as per BSE data. Retail investors (1.15 times) and non-institutional investors (NIIs, 1.71 times) responded with great enthusiasm on day two of the issue. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion fetched 82%.
