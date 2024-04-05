Bharti Hexacom IPO booked over 29 times on the last day of bidding process led by QIBs, NIIs. Check latest GMP
Bharti Hexacom, a major player in Rajasthan and North-East circles, operates under the brand Airtel, serving 27.1 million users in 486 census towns. The IPO subscription status shows significant interest from QIBs, retail, and non-institutional investors.
Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status: Bharti Airtel arm's initial public offer, Bharti Hexacom IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, April 3, ends today (Friday, April 5).On the last bidding day, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status is 29.88 times, at 17:18 IST, as per BSE data. The issue has been led by subscriptions from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which have been followed by respectable demand from retail investors and some strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).
