Bharti Hexacom IPO: Company explains the reason for reducing the issue size
Bharti Hexacom IPO to open at ₹542-570 per share on April 3, closing on April 5. Allocation: 75% QIBs, 15% NIIs, 10% retail investors. TCIL to offload 15% of 7.5 crore equity shares. Lead managers: SBI Cap, Axis Cap, BOB Cap, ICICI Sec, IIFL Sec.
Bharti Hexacom IPO announced its price band today in the range of ₹542 to ₹570 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. The issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, April 3 and will close on Friday, April 5. Bids can be placed for multiples of 26 shares, with a minimum bid of 26.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started