Bharti Hexacom IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply to IPO of ‘Airtel’ brand owner company?
Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP today: Shares of the telecom service provider company are available at a premium of ₹62 in the grey market today, say market observers
Bharti Hexacom IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) Bharti Hexacom Limited opened for subscribers on 3rd April 2024 and will remain open till 5th April 2024. This means the public issue will remain open till Friday this week. As per the Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status, the public issue worth ₹4,275 crore has received lukewarm response from the primary market investors. Meanwhile, the grey market is dropping positive sentiments regarding Bharti Hexacom IPO. As per the stock market observers, shares of Bharti Hexacom Limited are available at a premium of ₹62 in the grey market today.
