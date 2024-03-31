Bharti Hexacom IPO: From price band to GMP, here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue
The shares of Bharti Hexacom is trading at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market premium, according to investorgain.
Telephone and broadband solutions provider Bharti Hexacom is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) on April 3. Bharti Hexacom IPO shall remain open for subscription till April 5.
