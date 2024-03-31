Telephone and broadband solutions provider Bharti Hexacom is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) on April 3. Bharti Hexacom IPO shall remain open for subscription till April 5.

The IPO price range for Bharti Hexacom has been set at ₹542 to ₹570 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5.

The floor price stands at 108.40 times the face value of the equity shares, while the cap price is set at 114 times the face value. At the floor price, the price-to-earnings ratio is 49.36 times, whereas at the cap price, it rises to 51.91 times.

The new fiscal year 2024–2025 (FY25) is marked by the launch of the Bharti Hexacom IPO. Allocation to anchor investors for the Bharti Hexacom IPO is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.

At least 75% of the offer has been allocated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), with no more than 15% set aside for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and a maximum of 10% reserved for retail investors.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the Bharti Hexacom IPO -

Bharti Hexacom IPO date: The IPO for Bharti Hexacom is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, April 3, and will close on Friday, April 5.

Bharti Hexacom IPO price band: The price band of the upcoming public issue has been fixed at ₹542 to ₹570 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5.

Bharti Hexacom IPO size: It is a book-built issue of ₹4,275 crores and is entirely offer for sale (OFS) and does not include a fresh issue component.

Bharti Hexacom IPO lot size: Investors are allowed to bid for a minimum of 26 shares and in increments thereof. Retail investors must invest a minimum of ₹14,820.

Bharti Hexacom IPO promoters: The promoter of the company is telecom giant Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Bharti Hexacom IPO is anticipated to be determined by Monday, April 8, 2024.

Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date: The IPO is scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Friday, April 12, 2024.

Bharti Hexacom IPO book-running managers: SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Bob Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd serve as the book running lead managers of the IPO.

Bharti Hexacom IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited serves as the registrar for the issue.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP: The shares of Bharti Hexacom is trading at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market premium, according to investorgain.

