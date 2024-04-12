Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see healthy debut of shares
Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Bharti Hexacom IPO listing price would be around ₹663 per share
Bharti Hexacom IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Bharti Hexacom Limited has been fixed on 12th April 2024 i.e. today. The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE in the ‘B’ group of securities, the BSE notice says.
