Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you subscribe or not?
Bharti Hexacom, a Bharti Airtel subsidiary, focuses on communication services in Rajasthan and northeastern states. The IPO, priced at ₹542-570, is expected to list at a premium of ₹52. Analysts suggest subscribing to the IPO for potential gains.
Bharti Hexacom IPO date has been scheduled for subscription today (Wednesday, April 3), and will close on Friday, April 5. The Bharti Hexacom IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹542 to ₹570 apiece of the face value of ₹5. On Tuesday, the Bharti Aitel's arm, garnered ₹1,924 crore from the anchor investors. 26 equity shares make up a Bharti Hexacom IPO lot, and in multiples of 26 equity shares thereafter. FY25 kickstarts with the Bharti Hexacom IPO in the primary market.
