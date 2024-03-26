Bharti Hexacom IPO: Price band set at ₹542-570 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Bharti Hexacom IPO date is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, April 3, and will end on Friday, April 5. The IPO lot size is 26 equity shares and in multiples of 26 equity shares thereafter.
The Bharti Hexacom IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹542 to 570 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Bharti Hexacom IPO date is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, April 3, and will end on Friday, April 5. The new fiscal year 2024–2025 (FY25) kickstarts with the Bharti Hexacom IPO. The allocation to anchor investors for the Bharti Hexacom IPO is set to take place on Tuesday, April 2. Bharti Hexacom IPO lot size is 26 equity shares and in multiples of 26 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started