Bharti Hexacom IPO receives lukewarm response on Day 1, issue booked 33%; check latest GMP
Bharti Hexacom IPO: The firm is a communications solutions provider in Rajasthan and North East India. QIBs allocated 75%, NIIs 15%, and retail investors 10% of the offer. The IPO price range is ₹542 to ₹570 per share. GMP is +63, indicating a potential listing price of ₹633 per share.
Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status: In a flat market, the Bharti Hexacom IPO is off to a cautious and steady start as subscriptions begin today, Wednesday, April 3. Bharti Airtel's subsidiary company's IPO is scheduled to close on Friday, April 5. Retail investors are steadily subscribing to the issue, with non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) following suit.
