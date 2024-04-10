Bharti Hexacom IPO shares to list on Friday; here's what latest GMP signals ahead of listing
Bharti Hexacom IPO received positive response from investors through three-day subscription period, with QIBs dominating. Listing date set for April 12, shares to be credited to demat accounts on April 10. GMP stands at +98, signaling strong investor interest.
The Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, April 12. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will take place today, Wednesday, April 10. Additionally, the process of refunding those who were not given shares will wrap up today itself. On account of the Gudi Padwa festival yesterday (Tuesday, April 9), the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat has been scheduled for today.
