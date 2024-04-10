The Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date has been fixed for Friday, April 12. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will take place today, Wednesday, April 10. Additionally, the process of refunding those who were not given shares will wrap up today itself. On account of the Gudi Padwa festival yesterday (Tuesday, April 9), the initiation of refunds and credit of shares to demat has been scheduled for today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, April 8. This is a truncated week as the domestic benchmark indices will remain closed on Thursday, April 11, on account of Ramadan Eid.

Bharti Hexacom IPO, a subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel, received an overall positive response from investors through the three-day subscription period. With a 48.57-time subscription to the issue on the last day, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) stole the show. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) had a strong response (10.52 times subscription), while retail investors had good demand (2.83 times subscription). Overall on day 3, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was 29.88 times, as per BSE data.

"If we go back to the valuation, and take a look at the P/E multiple and the other factors, the issue was offered roughly at a 12–15% discount to Bharti Airtel. QIBs excitedly subscribed to the issue after sensing the opportunity it presented. This 12–15% discount turns as grey market premium," explained Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

On the second day, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was 1.12 times, and the issue was booked 34% on the day 1.

Not less than 75% of the offer was reserved for QIB, maximum 15% of the offer was set aside for NII, and maximum 10% of the offer was kept aside for retail investors.

Communications solutions provider Bharti Hexacom serves the North-East Indian telecom circles, which include Rajasthan and the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. In addition to fixed-line phone service, it provides broadband services. Under the brand name "Airtel," the business offers its services.

Bharti Hexacom share price is expected to debut higher on Friday when it lists on the bourses, following a robust over-subscription of the IPO offering. A 15% premium is what analysts anticipate the issue will list at.

However, let's check what does Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing. Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP or grey market premium is +98. This indicates Bharti Hexacom share price were trading at a premium of ₹98 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Bharti Hexacom shares are expected to list at a price of ₹666 a share, 16.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹570, after accounting for the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium on the grey market.

Analysts at investorgain.com predict a solid listing for today's IPO, based on the activity of the previous 19 sessions of the grey market. ₹30 is the lowest GMP and ₹96 is the highest.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Bharti Hexacom IPO details The Red Herring Prospectus of the firm states that the Bharti Hexacom IPO consists only of an offer-for-sale (OFS) and does not include a fresh issue component. Telecommunications Consultants India, the company's sole selling shareholder intends to sell off 7.5 crore equity shares, or 15% of the OFS.

In its initial proposal, TCIL had planned to issue up to 10 crore equity shares, as per the DRHP registered with SEBI. The IPO only consists of OFS portion. As a result, the company is unlikely to receive any proceeds from the issue.

The book running lead managers for the Bharti Hexacom IPO include Axis Capital Limited, Bob Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, and IIFL Securities Ltd. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the issue registrar.

