Bharti Hexacom IPO to debut on the bourses on April 12; here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing
Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date set for April 12, shares to be credited to demat accounts on April 10. Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status strong with QIBs leading, retail investors demand decent. Expected listing price around 10-12% higher than issue price.
Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date has been scheduled for Friday, April 12. This week is a truncated week as the domestic benchmark indices will remain closed on Thursday, April 11, on account of Ramadan Eid. Investors can check their allotment status on the website of the Bharti Hexacom IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited, as the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment has been finalised.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started