Bharti Hexacom IPO to open tomorrow; here are 5 factors to consider before investing
The shares of Bharti Hexacom IPO are trading at a premium of ₹47 in the grey market premium, according to investorgain, which further highlights that the current GMP s showing signals towards the lower side.
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Hexacom initial public offerings (IPO) will hit the primary market tomorrow i.e. April 3. The issue will remain open for subscription till April 5.
