Bharti Hexacom IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts to allotment and listing date
Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP: Shares of the ‘Airtel’ brand owner company are available at a premium of ₹62 in the grey market, say market observers
Bharti Hexacom IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of the 'Airtel' brand owner company Bharti Hexacom Limited ended on Friday last week. In three days of bidding from 3rd to 5th April 2024, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status signals a tepid response by retail investors. However, the mainboard IPO sailed through after receiving a strong response from QIB investors on the last date of the Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription. Meanwhile, the grey market has managed to remain steady regarding Bharti Hexacom IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of Bharti Hexacom Limited are available at a premium of ₹62 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started