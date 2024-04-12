Bharti Hexacom share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 32.5% premium at ₹755 on NSE
Bharti Hexacom share price opened at ₹755 per share, 32.5% higher than the issue price of ₹570, on NSE. Market experts anticipated Bharti Hexacom share price to open in the range of ₹650-660 per share.
Bharti Hexacom share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Bharti Hexacom share price opened at ₹755 per share, 32.5% higher than the issue price of ₹570. On BSE, Bharti Hexacom share price today opened at ₹755.20 apiece, up 32.49% than the issue price.
