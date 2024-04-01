Bharti Hexacom, Swiggy, Ola Electric — over 56 firms ready to raise ₹ ₹70,000 cr via IPO in FY25. What expert says
The IPO market is poised to witness another superb year in FY25, despite the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bharti Hexacom, Go Digit Insurance, Swiggy and Ola Electric are some of the most awaited market debuts. Here is an expert's take on the IPO buzz.
The primary market is set to witness another exceptional year in FY2024-25 thanks to robust economic growth and increasing hopes for policy continuation. For the third consecutive year, raising funds through initial public offerings (IPOs) would be a buzzing activity on D-Street, as 56 companies get ready to raise ₹70,000 crore, equivalent to $8.4 billion, in FY25. Moreover, 19 companies have already secured the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise a substantial ₹25,000 crore.
