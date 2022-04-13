Ethnic wear fashion label Biba Fashion has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹90 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.77 crore (27,762,010) equity shares by promoter and existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, promoter Meena Bindra will offload up to 37.52 lakh equity shares and private equity investors, Warburg Pincus-backed Highdell Investment and Faering Capital India Evolving Fund will sell up to 1.84 crore and 55.86 lakh equity scrips, respectively.

The company said it proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh Issue towards funding of Repayment and /or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company estimated to be ₹70 crore and balance amount towards general corporate purposes.

Launched in 1986, the company's flagship brand 'BIBA' is a 'category creator' in the women's Indian wear segment. The company develops, designs, sources, markets and sells a wide portfolio of Indian wear for women and girls across multiple brands, catering to almost all of a woman's Indian wear needs and also offers consumers a range of products across jewellery, footwear, wallets and fragrances.

JM Financial, Ambit, Equirus Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue. The shares of the company will be listed on stock exchanges NSE and BSE.