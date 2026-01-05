The artificial-intelligence revolution is likely to prompt a continued boom in the initial public offering market, with companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and xAI, Anthropic, OpenAI, Databricks, and other privately held unicorns as potential candidates to file in 2026.
Big IPOs could be coming in 2026. SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are on the list.
SummaryThe IPO market rebounded in 2025, and more big unicorns look set to debut on Wall Street this year.
