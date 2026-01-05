Big IPOs could be coming in 2026. SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are on the list.

Still, the strong performance of medical supplies maker Medline, which went public just before Christmas and has surged more than 40% from its IPO price, is another encouraging sign, particularly for companies owned by private equity firms. Medline was bought in a leveraged buyout in 2021, with Blackstone, The Carlyle Group, and Hellman & Friedman purchasing a majority stake. Medline’s success could prompt more PE-backed companies to go public.