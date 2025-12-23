Big PSU IPO Alert: Coal India arm BCCL gears up for ₹1,300 crore IPO; may hit Dalal Street soon

BCCL IPO: A major PSU company is preparing to make its debut on Dalal Street, potentially kicking off India’s IPO market calendar for 2026 with a high-profile public sector listing. Coal India arm, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is gearing up to launch its initial public offering soon. As per media reports, the issue could hit the market within the next two weeks.

BCCL is a Maharatna public sector subsidiary under Coal India, and its proposed listing is expected to be a key step in the government’s broader push to unlock value from state-owned enterprises through the capital markets.

BCCL IPO: What we know so far According to media reports, the Bharat Coking Coal IPO size is estimated at around ₹1,300 crore, implying a pre-listing valuation of roughly ₹13,000 crore. The issue is expected to be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS), with Coal India planning to dilute around 10% of its equity stake in BCCL. This translates into the sale of nearly 46.57 crore equity shares.

As no fresh shares are being issued, the entire IPO proceeds will go to Coal India and not to Bharat Coking Coal. The stake sale is aimed at improving transparency and unlocking value through market participation.

Key details such as the price band, lot size and final issue structure are expected to be announced closer to the IPO launch. ICICI Securities and IDBI Capital Markets and Securities have been appointed as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies will act as the registrar. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had cleared BCCL’s draft red herring prospectus in September, paving the way for the listing.

One key regulatory requirement still pending is the appointment of six independent directors on BCCL’s board. These positions need to be filled before the company can file its final red herring prospectus. Sources said the Coal Ministry has flagged this issue to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and has sought expedited appointments to ensure the listing process stays on track.

About Bharat Coking Coal Bharat Coking Coal is among India’s most important producers of coking coal, a critical raw material primarily used in steel manufacturing. The company also produces non-coking coal and washed coal, catering largely to the steel and power sectors.

Incorporated in 1972, BCCL’s mining operations are concentrated in the Jharia coalfields of Jharkhand and the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal—two of India’s richest coal-bearing regions.

The company has steadily ramped up production in recent years. Coal output rose from 30.51 million tonnes in FY22 to 40.50 million tonnes in FY25, marking growth of nearly 33% over three years. In FY24, BCCL produced 39.11 million tonnes of coking coal and 1.99 million tonnes of non-coking coal, surpassing its earlier production records.

For the year ended March 2025, Bharat Coking Coal reported revenue from operations of around ₹14,000 crore, broadly stable year-on-year. Profit for the year stood at ₹1,240 crore, while net worth surged to ₹6,551 crore from ₹3,791 crore two years earlier. Notably, the company carries no borrowings on its balance sheet, making it debt-free.

Coal India background Coal India plays a central role in India’s energy ecosystem, accounting for over 80% of the country’s domestic coal production through seven coal-producing subsidiaries, including BCCL. The proposed listing aligns with Coal India’s strategy to unlock value from its subsidiaries.

The timing also coincides with heightened activity across the coal and mining sector. Coal India is advancing critical mineral projects in India and overseas, including South America, Australia and Africa. It is also pushing ahead with three coal gasification projects and pithead power plants aimed at improving efficiency and reducing emissions.