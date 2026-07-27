Bihar picks PNB arm to kick-start IPO of state power transmission utility

The Bihar government has begun work on what could become India's first public listing of a state-owned power transmission utility, appointing Punjab National Bank's investment advisory arm to steer the pre-initial public offering process for Bihar State Power Transmission Co. Ltd (BSPTCL), according to three people familiar with the matter.
The appointment marks the first step in preparing BSPTCL for a share sale expected to raise at least ₹1,000 crore at a valuation of more than ₹10,000 crore, one of the people said.
The company issued a request for proposal in April, inviting bids from merchant bankers for the transaction. Punjab National Bank's investment advisory arm was subsequently appointed to lead the pre-IPO work after emerging as the lowest bidder, this person said.