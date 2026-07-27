Bihar picks PNB arm to kick-start IPO of state power transmission utility

The Bihar government has begun work on what could become India's first public listing of a state-owned power transmission utility, appointing Punjab National Bank's investment advisory arm to steer the pre-initial public offering process for Bihar State Power Transmission Co. Ltd (BSPTCL), according to three people familiar with the matter.
The Bihar government has begun work on what could become India's first public listing of a state-owned power transmission utility, appointing Punjab National Bank's investment advisory arm to steer the pre-initial public offering process for Bihar State Power Transmission Co. Ltd (BSPTCL), according to three people familiar with the matter.
The appointment marks the first step in preparing BSPTCL for a share sale expected to raise at least ₹1,000 crore at a valuation of more than ₹10,000 crore, one of the people said.
The appointment marks the first step in preparing BSPTCL for a share sale expected to raise at least ₹1,000 crore at a valuation of more than ₹10,000 crore, one of the people said.
The company issued a request for proposal in April, inviting bids from merchant bankers for the transaction. Punjab National Bank's investment advisory arm was subsequently appointed to lead the pre-IPO work after emerging as the lowest bidder, this person said.
“The initial phase with PNB Investment Services (Ltd) involves assessing financial readiness and capital structure optimisation before finalizing book-running lead managers,” this person added.
The selection of merchant banks to manage the IPO is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, after which work on the offer documents is likely to begin over the following three to six months, the person cited above said, requesting anonymity because the information is private.
The offering is planned as a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale by the Bihar government, according to a second person familiar with the matter.
“Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to fund state transmission infrastructure projects, and the OFS component will allow the state government to monetize a portion of its holding,” the second person said.
The fresh issue proceeds will help fund BSPTCL's ₹16,194-crore expansion plan aimed at enhancing network capacity, strengthening intra-state transmission corridors and handling rising power demand.
As of 31 March 2025, BSPTCL had total assets of ₹21,112 crore and liabilities of ₹6,471 crore. Bihar State Power (Holding) Co. currently owns 100% of the transmission utility.
A third person confirmed the developments but cautioned that the valuation and size of the share sale could change based on the advice of the merchant bankers.
Executives at Bihar's energy department and Punjab National Bank's investment advisory arm declined to comment. Emails seeking comment did not receive a response until press time.
Growth bet
The listing plans are gathering pace as Bihar prepares for a sharp rise in electricity demand over the rest of the decade.
In a video interview with news agency PTI in March 2026, then Bihar energy secretary Manoj Kumar Singh described the IPO as a natural progression for the utility.
"Our transmission company has been consistently profitable for over a decade. We want the public to also share in this growth journey," he had said.
BSPTCL's net profit rose nearly sixfold to ₹286 crore in FY25 from ₹49.5 crore a year earlier, while revenue increased 47% to ₹1,785 crore. The company's FY26 financials are not yet available.
Singh had also told PTI that Bihar recorded peak power demand of about 8,800MW last year, which was expected to rise to around 9,500MW this year. By 2030, peak demand is projected to exceed 13,000MW, driven by growth in commercial and industrial establishments.