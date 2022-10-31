Bikaji Food IPO to open on 3 Nov: Here's everything you need to know

According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Bikaneri bhujia was given the geographical identification (GI) tag in 2010, since it is a popular cottage industry of Bikaner, providing employment to a large group of people in the region. None other than the registered users are allowed to use the name of 'Bikaneri bhujia' as a generic product.

