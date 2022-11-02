Bikaji Foods IPO: GMP steady ahead of subscription opening tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM IST
- Since Bikaji Foods IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue
FMCG firm Bikaji Foods International's three-day initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription tomorrow i.e., November 3, 2022 and conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹285 to ₹300 per share for its ₹881 crore-initial share sale.