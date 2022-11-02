Bikaji Foods IPO: GMP steady ahead of subscription opening tomorrow

Bikaji Foods IPO consists of 2.93 crore shares in the public issue, which will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) by its promoters and existing shareholders. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Both the promoters, Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal, are looking to offload up to 25 lakh company shares each. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹881 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}