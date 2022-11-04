Bikaji Foods IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Should you apply?

Bikaji Foods IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is open for subscription and it will remain open for bidding till 7th November 2022. After day one of subscription, Bikaji Foods IPO subscription status informs that public issue has been subscribed 0.67 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 1.10 times. Meanwhile, Bikaji Foods IPO grey market premium (GMP) has further dipped to ₹27. According to market observers, shares of Bikaji Foods to ₹International are still available at a premium of ₹but due to negative sentiments on Dalal Street, its has dipped from ₹in last two days.

