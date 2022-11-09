Bikaji Foods IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment this week

Bikaji Foods (BFL) is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India along with a presence in international markets. BFL is the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. It is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 29,380 tonnes and second largest manufacturer of handmade papad with annual production capacity of 9,000 tonnes in FY22. BFL is also third largest player in the organised sweets market with annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes for packaged rasgulla, 23,040 tonnes for Soan Papdi and 12,000 tonnes for Gulab Jamun.