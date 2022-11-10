Bikaji Foods IPO share allotment likely tomorrow. Check latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International closed on Monday, November 7, 2022 and now all eyes are on the finalization of basis of share allotment of Bikaji Foods IPO is expected to take place this week on Friday, November 11, 2022. The issue, with a price band of ₹285-300 a share, was open for public subscription on November 3, 2022.

