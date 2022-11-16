Bikaji Foods share price is going to make its debut on Dalal Street today as Bikaji Foods IPO listing date has been fixed on 16th November 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities. Bikaji Foods IPO listing will take place in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday.

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, on Bikaji Foods IPO listing date, grey market is signaling positive listing of Bikaji Foods shares. According to market experts, Bikaji Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹28, which means shares of Bikaji Foods are available at a premium of ₹28 per share in grey market today.

According to stock market experts, allottees may get fair reward from Bikaji Foods share listing as the initial public offer (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is expected to list around ₹350 per equity share in bulls case. They said that Bikaji Foods share price may open around ₹300 in bear case. So, much will depend upon the market sentiment.

Experts on Bikaji Foods share price opening

Speaking on Bikaji Foods IPO listing price, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As the IPO season is in full swing, Bikaji Foods was able to capture investors interest despite being richly priced. The response from the QIB segment was satisfactory, which may boost listing sentiment. The broader market scenario also seems favorable. Thus, we may expect the Bikaji Foods IPO to list in the range ₹320 to ₹350 rewarding investors reasonably."

On Bikaji Foods share price debut, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the market mood. If the market opens higher, then in that case we can expect Bikaji Foods share price opening at around ₹350 apiece whereas in bear case, we may witness par listing of the IPO." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that in case of weak stock market opening today, Bikaji Foods share price may open around ₹300 apiece levels.

Expecting positive opening of Bikaji Foods share price today, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Bikaji Foods International Limited is one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. The company’s product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks. It has posted declined margins for FY22 on higher sales in line with the general trends of the industry. Sustainability of such margins going forward amidst stiff competition raise concerns. It has subscribed 26x in total where investors can expect some listing gains."

What Bikaji Foods International IPO GMP signals

According to market observers, Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today is ₹28, which means grey market is expecting that Bikaji Foods IPO listing may take place around ₹328 ( ₹300+ ₹28), which is around 10 per cent higher from Bikaji Foods IPO price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share.

