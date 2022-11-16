Bikaji Foods share price is going to make its debut on Dalal Street today as Bikaji Foods IPO listing date has been fixed on 16th November 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities. Bikaji Foods IPO listing will take place in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}