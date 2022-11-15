Bikaji Foods IPO: Shares listing likely tomorrow. Check GMP

Bikaji Foods IPO consisted of 2.93 crore shares in the public issue, which will be a pure offer for sale (OFS) by its promoters and existing shareholders. Since the IPO was completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The price band was fixed in the range of ₹285 to ₹300 per share. Ahead of its issue, Bikaji Foods said it has mobilised ₹262 crore from anchor investors.