Bikaji Foods IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals after share allotment

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP: After finalisation of share allotment, all eyes are now set on Bikaji Foods IPO listing date date, which is most likely on 16th November 2022. Bikaji Foods IPO allotment status was announced yesterday and bidders of the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website on on the official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of Bikaji Foods IPO. Meanwhile, share of Bikaji Foods International Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 per equity share in grey market today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}