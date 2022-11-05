Bikaji Foods IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International Ltd got fully subscribed on second day of its subscription. Apart from this, after two days of successive losses, Indian secondary market witness trend reversal as key benchmark indices ended higher on the weekend session. These developments have probably gone down well at grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today, which is ₹13 higher from its yesterday premium of ₹27.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}