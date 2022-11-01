Bikaji Foods IPO: What GMP signals ahead of subscription opening date2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 08:48 AM IST
- Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today is ₹81, say market observers
Bikaji Foods IPO: The public issue worth ₹881.22 crore is going to hit primary markets on 3rd November and it will remain open for subscription till 7th November 2022. The promoters of the company has fixed Bikaji Foods IPO price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share and one lot of the IP will comprise 50 company shares. Ahead of subscription opening, shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Bikaji Foods are available at a premium of ₹81 per share.