Bikaji Foods IPO: What GMP signals ahead of subscription opening date

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Bikaji Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹81, which is praiseworthy as there are still two full days left for opening of the public issue. They said that such a high premium in grey market can be attributed to the bullish sentiments on Dalal Street as the secondary market has been closing higher for last three successive days. However, they maintained that Dalal Street sentiments are interlinked with the grey market and primary market. So, positive sentiments on Dalal Street is expected to boost investors' confidence when it opens on 3rd November 2022.