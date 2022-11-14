Home / Markets / Ipo /  Bikaji Foods IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share listing date

Bikaji Foods IPO: Shares of Bikaji Foods International are soon going to hit secondary markets as Bikaji Foods IPO listing date is highly likely on 16th November 2022. One of India's India's largest FMCG brand's public offer was subscribed 26.67 times whereas its QIB portion was subscribed 80.63 times of the company's offer. After allotment of shares, bidders are eagerly waiting for Bikaji Foods IPO listing date. Meanwhile, ahead of listing date, grey market is dropping hint about the kind of listing FMCG brand would have. According to market observers, shares of Bikaji Foods International are trading at a premium of 35 to 40 in grey market today.

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Bikaji Foods IPO grey market premium (GMP) has been oscillating around 35 to 40 for last three days. They said that Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today is also around 35 to 40 per equity share, which is expected to shoot up further if the bull trend on Dalal Street continues. They went on to add that the IPO has received strong response from investors and positive sentiments at secondary market may lead to positive debut of Bikaji Foods shares.

What this GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today is 35 to 40 that means grey market is expecting Bikaji Foods share price opening at around 335 to 340 ( 300 + 35 to 40). They said that grey market is signaling that Bikaji Foods shares may have a positive opening, giving double digit premium to the lucky allottees.

MINT PREMIUM See All

However, stock market experts strongly recommended bidders to go with their conviction developed after going through the company's financials. They said that balance sheet of the company reflects concrete picture of its fundamentals whereas GMP is a non-regulated speculative number, which has nothing to do with company's financials. Sometimes, GMP can be artificial as well because it involves even those people who have high stake involved in the public issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout