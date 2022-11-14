Bikaji Foods IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share listing date2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM IST
- Bikaji Foods IPO GMP has been oscillating around ₹35 to ₹40 per equity share, say market observers
Bikaji Foods IPO: Shares of Bikaji Foods International are soon going to hit secondary markets as Bikaji Foods IPO listing date is highly likely on 16th November 2022. One of India's India's largest FMCG brand's public offer was subscribed 26.67 times whereas its QIB portion was subscribed 80.63 times of the company's offer. After allotment of shares, bidders are eagerly waiting for Bikaji Foods IPO listing date. Meanwhile, ahead of listing date, grey market is dropping hint about the kind of listing FMCG brand would have. According to market observers, shares of Bikaji Foods International are trading at a premium of ₹35 to ₹40 in grey market today.