Bikaji Foods IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share listing date

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Bikaji Foods IPO grey market premium (GMP) has been oscillating around ₹35 to ₹40 for last three days. They said that Bikaji Foods IPO GMP today is also around ₹35 to ₹40 per equity share, which is expected to shoot up further if the bull trend on Dalal Street continues. They went on to add that the IPO has received strong response from investors and positive sentiments at secondary market may lead to positive debut of Bikaji Foods shares.