Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  BikeWo GreenTech IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, price, other details of NSE SME IPO

BikeWo GreenTech IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, price, other details of NSE SME IPO

Asit Manohar

  • BikeWo GreenTech IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 10 in the grey market today

BikeWo GreenTech IPO date: The public issue hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until September 24, 2024.

BikeWo GreenTech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BikeWo GreenTech Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 24th September 2024, i.e. until Tuesday next week. The company has fixed the BikeWo GreenTech IPO price band at 59 to 62 per equity share, and the book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. After two and half hours of bidding, the NSE SME IPO received a decent response from the investors. Meanwhile, the grey market drops positive signals after the BikeWo GreenTech IPO subscription opening date. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 10 in the grey market today.

Important BikeWo GreenTech IPO details

1] BikeWo GreenTech IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 10 in the grey market today.

2] BikeWo GreenTech IPO date: The public issue hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until September 24, 2024.

3] BikeWo GreenTech IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the public issue at 59 to 62 per equity share.

4] BikeWo GreenTech IPO size: The company aims to raise 24.09 crore from this initial offer by issuing fresh shares.

5] BikeWo GreenTech IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares.

6] BikeWo GreenTech IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 25th September 2024, i.e. on Wednesday next week.

7] BikeWo GreenTech IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the SME IPO.

8] BikeWo GreenTech IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

9] BikeWo GreenTech IPO listing date: In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the book build issue is expected to be listed on Friday, September 27th, 2024.

10] BikeWo GreenTech IPO review: In FY24, the company achieved a Revenue of 2,498.78 Lakhs, EBITDA of 282.29 Lakhs, & PAT of 167.21 Lakhs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.