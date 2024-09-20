BikeWo GreenTech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BikeWo GreenTech Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 24th September 2024, i.e. until Tuesday next week. The company has fixed the BikeWo GreenTech IPO price band at ₹59 to ₹62 per equity share, and the book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. After two and half hours of bidding, the NSE SME IPO received a decent response from the investors. Meanwhile, the grey market drops positive signals after the BikeWo GreenTech IPO subscription opening date. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important BikeWo GreenTech IPO details 1] BikeWo GreenTech IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market today.

2] BikeWo GreenTech IPO date: The public issue hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until September 24, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] BikeWo GreenTech IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹59 to ₹62 per equity share.

4] BikeWo GreenTech IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹24.09 crore from this initial offer by issuing fresh shares.

5] BikeWo GreenTech IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] BikeWo GreenTech IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 25th September 2024, i.e. on Wednesday next week.

7] BikeWo GreenTech IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the SME IPO.

8] BikeWo GreenTech IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] BikeWo GreenTech IPO listing date: In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the book build issue is expected to be listed on Friday, September 27th, 2024.