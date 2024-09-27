BikeWo GreenTech shares make a weak debut, list with over 27% discount at ₹45 apiece on NSE SME

  • BikeWo GreenTech shares were listed at 45 apiece on the NSE SME, a discount of 27.4% to the issue price of 62 per share.

Ankit Gohel
Published27 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM IST
BikeWo GreenTech shares list with over 27% discount at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 apiece on NSE SME
BikeWo GreenTech shares list with over 27% discount at ₹45 apiece on NSE SME(Image: Unsplash)

BikeWo GreenTech shares made a weak stock market debut on Friday, September 27 after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). BikeWo GreenTech shares were listed at 45 apiece on the NSE SME, a discount of 27.4% to the issue price of 62 per share.

BikeWo GreenTech IPO listing was below market estimates. BikeWo GreenTech IPO GMP or grey market premium ahead of share listing was 7 per share, signalling a listing premium of over 11% to the IPO price.

BikeWo GreenTech IPO Details

BikeWo GreenTech IPO was an SME IPO which opened for subscription on Friday, September 20 and closed on Tuesday, September 24. The IPO allotment was finalised on September 25. BikeWo GreenTech shares are listed on NSE SME.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Rahul Dravid, Amitabh Bachchan, among superstar investors: Report

BikeWo GreenTech IPO price band was set at 59 to 62 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised 24.09 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 38.86 lakh equity shares.

BikeWo GreenTech IPO was subscribed 41.82 times in total. The public issue received 61.04 times subscription in the retail category, 43.03 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 22.48 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

BikeWo Green Tech Ltd is an electric two-wheeler retailer in India. Incorporated in December 2006, the company has a stong presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for purchasing of electric two-wheeler vehicles for selling and supplying, funding capital expenditure proposed to be incurred towards setting up eleven dealership stores in various states in India, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Khandwala Securities was the book-running lead manager of the BikeWo GreenTech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd was the IPO registrar.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOBikeWo GreenTech shares make a weak debut, list with over 27% discount at ₹45 apiece on NSE SME

