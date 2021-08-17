The solutions business line consists of the products sub-segment, which manufactures and supplies a wide range of products including high performance power conductors, optical ground wire and extra-high voltage cables; and the master system integration sub-segment, which provides solutions for the upgrade, uprate and fiberisation of existing transmission infrastructure projects.
Also, the company operates the convergence business line, which leverages existing power utility infrastructure for telecommunications purposes by building optical fibre infrastructure on top of existing utilities networks.
Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
