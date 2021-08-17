Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power files for IPO of upto 1,250 crore

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power files for IPO of upto 1,250 crore

Premium
Sterlite Power is promoted by Agarwal and Twin Star Overseas. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:28 PM IST PTI

  • Sterlite Power IPO will see sale of equity shares aggregating up to 1,250 crore by the company, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power Transmission has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise 1,250 crore through an initial share-sale.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite Power Transmission has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise 1,250 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of equity shares aggregating up to 1,250 crore by the company, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of equity shares aggregating up to 1,250 crore by the company, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The offer will include a reservation of shares for employees of the company.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used for payment of certain borrowings availed by the company and Khargone Transmission Limited (KTL).

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to 220 crore. If such placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

Sterlite Power is promoted by Agarwal and Twin Star Overseas.

The electricity transmission infrastructure firm, part of Vedanta group, has two business lines -- global Infrastructure and solutions.

The global infrastructure business line bids for, designs, constructs, owns and operates power transmission assets and currently has operations in India and Brazil.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Centre gets revenue boost in first quarter, capex drive ...

Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Premium

ED notice may cast shadow over Sachin Bansal’s  banking  dreams

Premium

Consumption is picking up; here's proof

The solutions business line consists of the products sub-segment, which manufactures and supplies a wide range of products including high performance power conductors, optical ground wire and extra-high voltage cables; and the master system integration sub-segment, which provides solutions for the upgrade, uprate and fiberisation of existing transmission infrastructure projects.

Also, the company operates the convergence business line, which leverages existing power utility infrastructure for telecommunications purposes by building optical fibre infrastructure on top of existing utilities networks.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!