Bio Medica Laboratories IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO in 10 key points

Bio Medica Laboratories IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bio Medica Laboratories opened for public subscription on Thursday, 21 May. The SME IPO is a book build issue which combines a fresh issue of 33,95,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3,77,000 shares.

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Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of Bio Medica Laboratories indicates low optimism among investors for the IPO.

Bio Medica Laboratories IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the GMP of Bio Medica Laboratories was nil on Thursday morning. This indicates the stock could list at par with its issue price.

Bio Medica Laboratories IPO subscription status By 1:20 pm on Thursday, the SME IPO had seen an overall subscription of nearly 0.40 times, with the retail portion booked 0.56 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.01 times. QIB's portion was booked nearly 12 times till that time.

Bio Medica Laboratories IPO details 1. Bio Medica Laboratories IPO objects: Bio Medica Laboratories aims to raise about ₹47 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use for the repayment of loans, increasing production capacity, and for general corporate purposes.

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2. Bio Medica Laboratories IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, May 21, and will close on Monday, May 25.

3. Bio Medica Laboratories price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹132 to ₹139 per equity share.

4. Bio Medica Laboratories size: The total size of the NSE SME IPO is 37,72,000 shares, out of which 33,95,000 shares constitute the fresh issue size and the remaining 3,77,000 shares are on offer for sale.

5. Bio Medica Laboratories IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

6. Bio Medica Laboratories IPO reservation: The biggest chunk of the issue has been offered to retail investors. They have been offered 17,92,000 shares, or 47.51% of the total issue. NIIs have been offered 17,55,000 shares, or 46.53% of the total issue, while QIBs have been offered 36,000 shares, or 0.95% of the total issue. Market maker has been offered 1,89,000 shares, or 5.01% of the total issue.

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7. Bio Medica Laboratories IPO allotment date: As the IPO subscription period is ending on Monday, the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, May 26. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Wednesday, May 27, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Bio Medica Laboratories book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Narnolia Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, and Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the Bio Medica Laboratories IPO.

9. Bio Medica Laboratories IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Friday, May 29.

Also Read | Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO booked over 211x so far on third bidding day

10. Bio Medica Laboratories business overview: As per the IPO, the company manufactures pharmaceutical parenteral formulations, operating on a B2B business model through contract manufacturing.

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The company's revenue from operations was ₹16.23 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹15.25 crore in FY24 and to ₹38.20 crore in FY25.

Profit for FY23 was ₹0.33 crore, which increased to ₹2.5 crore in FY24, and to ₹9.8 crore in FY25.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.