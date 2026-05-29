Bio Medica Laboratories IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount on NSE SME, extend decline to hit 5% lower price band

Bio Medica Laboratories IPO listing: The shares of Bio Medica Laboratories witnessed a tepid listing action on Dalal Street on Friday, 29 May, as they debuted at a 20% discount to the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹139 apiece.
Bio Medica Laboratories share price opened at ₹111.20, down ₹27.8% or 20% against the offer price on the NSE SME. Soon after listing, Bio Medica Laboratories shares extended their decline and hit the 5% lower price band of ₹105.65 per share.
The listing was below expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Bio Medica Laboratories IPO GMP before debut was (-) ₹9, suggesting a discount of 6.47%. At one point, the GMP had hit a high of ₹3.5 per share.
Bio Medica Laboratories IPO, open for bidding from May 21 to May 25, had seen a subdued investor demand. The SME IPO was booked just 2.23 times with the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) doing the heavy lifting. Their segment was booked the most at 15.94 times. It was followed by the retail quota at 2.88 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion received just 1.30 times bids.
Bio Medica Laboratories IPO was a combination of fresh share sale of ₹47.19 crore and an offer for sale of ₹5.24 crore, resulting in a total offer size of ₹52.43 crore. The SME IPO's shares were priced at ₹132 to ₹139 apiece.
Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 1000 shares, with the retail investors required to bid for at least two lots, resulting in a minimum payout of ₹2,78,000 at the upper end of the issue.
Bio Medica Laboratories plans to use the fresh proceeds from the share sale for repayment of loans, enhancement of existing capabilities by setting up a new manufacturing unit at existing premises, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.
Bio Medica Laboratories, incorporated in 2015, specialises in manufacturing pharmaceutical parenteral formulations. It produces a wide range of ethical drugs, generic drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) medications in liquid and dry-powder injectable forms. These injectables are available in both single-dose and multi-dose formats, serving the needs of both human and veterinary healthcare.
The company operates on a B2B model, focusing exclusively on contract manufacturing.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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