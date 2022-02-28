Biocon Biologics to file for IPO within next 2 years: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

In an online press briefing, Mazumdar-Shaw said, "We are ready to advance our biosimilar journey to the next level. This acquisition of Viatris' biosimilar business is an important step to create a leading fully integrated global biosimilars company, setting us up for the next decade of value creation for all our shareholders. We expect to have an IPO of Biocon Biologics with this new structure within the next two years."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}