Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment date in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment date today: Biopol Chemicals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, February 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Biopol Chemicals IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 22.33 times, as per chittorgarh.com data. The subscription period for the initial public offering,Biopol Chemicals Ltd, opened on Friday, February 6 and ended on Tuesday, February 10.

Investors can review the allocation information to see how many shares they have been granted, if applicable. The number of shares allocated will be shown in the IPO allocation status. Applicants who did not get any shares will initiate the refund process. Shares that have been allocated will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Thursday, February 12. The refund procedure will also begin on Thursday.

Biopol Chemicals IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, February 13 on NSE SME.

Biopol Chemicals IPO GMP today is ₹4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Biopol Chemicals share price was indicated at ₹112 apiece, which is 3.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹108.

According to the analysis of the last 19 sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP is on the rise and is anticipated to have a solid opening. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹4, as per experts' insights.

How to check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment in the registrar's website? If you have applied for the Biopol Chemicals IPO, you can do a Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To directly input your login details, navigate to the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- This link is for the IPO allocation related to Biopol Chemicals IPO.

Step 2 Choose "Biopol Chemicals IPO" from the available options.

Step 3 Select either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search." You can view your Biopol Chemicals IPO on either a computer screen or your mobile device.

How to check Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the allotment status of the Biopol Chemicals IPO online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register for an account on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and complete the captcha verification code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the newly opened page.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.