Biopol Chemicals IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price, other key details of SME IPO in 10 points

Biopol Chemicals IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Biopol Chemicals opened for public subscription on Friday, February 6. The NSE SME IPO is a book build issue of 28,94,400 shares, and there is no offer for sale (OFS).

Biopol Chemicals trades, manufactures and distributes speciality chemicals under the categories of silicones, emulsifiers, biochemicals and polyelectrolytes.

Biopol Chemicals IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the GMP of Biopol Chemicals shares was nil on Friday. This indicates the SME stock could list at par with the issue price on the NSE SME.

Biopol Chemicals IPO subscription status By 12:10 pm on Friday, the SME IPO had seen an overall subscription of nearly 40%, with the retail portion booked at 36%, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 4%.

Biopol Chemicals IPO details 1. Biopol Chemicals IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 6, and will close on Tuesday, February 10.

2. Biopol Chemicals IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share.

3. Biopol Chemicals IPO objects: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will use the net proceeds from the issue to acquire industrial land, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

4. Biopol Chemicals IPO size: The NSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 28,94,400 shares to raise ₹32.26 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) portion in the issue.

5. Biopol Chemicals IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares.

6. Biopol Chemicals IPO reservation: The biggest chunk of the issue has been offered to NIIs. They have been offered 10,94,400 shares (37.81% of the net issue).

Retail investors have been offered 9,62,400 shares (33.25%), and QIBs have been offered 6,86,400 shares (23.71%).

7. Biopol Chemicals IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, February 11. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on the next business day on Thursday, Feb 12, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Biopol Chemicals IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's RHP, Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Biopol Chemicals IPO.

9. Biopol Chemicals IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Friday, February 13.

10. Biopol Chemicals business overview: According to the RHP, the company is engaged in the business of trading, manufacturing and distribution of speciality chemicals.

"Our product portfolio consists of 66 products, which comprise 40 silicone-based products, 5 emulsifier-based products, 15 biochemical products and 6 polyelectrolyte products," said the company.

For FY25, the company's profit was ₹4.33 crore, while revenue from operations was ₹49.13 crore.

For the period ended December 31, 2025, its profit was ₹6 crore, while revenue was ₹48.84 crore.

