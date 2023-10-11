Birkenstock IPO: American public issue price fixed at $46 per share. Details here
Birkenstock IPO: It is due to start trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ‘BIRK’ ticker symbol
Birkenstock IPO: Sandal company Birkenstock said Tuesday that it had priced its IPO at $46 a share, according to multiple media reports. Despite having enough demand to price the share sale at the top of the indicated range of $44 to $49 per share, Reuters reported. It is due to start trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the “BIRK" ticker symbol. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.
