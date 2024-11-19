BlackBuck’s early backers to exit with 2-5x gains, IPO fully subscribed
SummaryThe Bengaluru-based startup expects to raise ₹550 crore in a fresh capital issue and sell up to 20,685,800 equity shares under the offer for sale option.
Bengaluru: BlackBuck’s early investors including Quickroutes International, Tiger Global, Accel and Sands Capital are expected to clock 2-5x gains at the upper end of the price band in the online trucking platform’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to a Mint analysis.