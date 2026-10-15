BlackRock, ADIA, Norges seek anchor slots in Jio’s $3.2 bn IPO

Global investors and sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, GIC Pte. Ltd, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Mubadala Investment Co., are seeking allocations in the anchor book of Jio Platforms Ltd’s public offering, alongside asset managers BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC, according to four people familiar with the matter.
About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Motilal Oswal Asset Management, have also submitted indications of interest for a share of Jio's ₹8,000 crore anchor book, the people said on condition of anonymity.