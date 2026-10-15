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BlackRock, ADIA, Norges seek anchor slots in Jio’s $3.2 bn IPO

Agnidev BhattacharyaSneha Shah
2 min read15 Oct 2026, 04:30 PM IST
The telecom giant's parent filed its red herring prospectus with Sebi on Wednesday for an IPO that will raise around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 30,200 crore.
The telecom giant's parent filed its red herring prospectus with Sebi on Wednesday for an IPO that will raise around ₹ 30,200 crore.(Bloomberg)
Summary

About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, are also seeking a share of Jio's 8,000 crore anchor book.

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MUMBAI : Global investors and sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, GIC Pte. Ltd, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Mubadala Investment Co., are seeking allocations in the anchor book of Jio Platforms Ltd’s public offering, alongside asset managers BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC, according to four people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : Global investors and sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, GIC Pte. Ltd, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Mubadala Investment Co., are seeking allocations in the anchor book of Jio Platforms Ltd’s public offering, alongside asset managers BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC, according to four people familiar with the matter.

About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Motilal Oswal Asset Management, have also submitted indications of interest for a share of Jio's 8,000 crore anchor book, the people said on condition of anonymity.

About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Motilal Oswal Asset Management, have also submitted indications of interest for a share of Jio's 8,000 crore anchor book, the people said on condition of anonymity.

The asset management arms of Goldman Sachs and Franklin Templeton are also vying for a slice of the pie, the people said.

Also Read | How Jio got to a $3.2bn IPO in 10 years flat and what lies next with AI

While ADIA, Motilal, and Norges declined to comment, representatives of Jio's parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd, as well as other institutional investors and fund managers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The mega IPO

The telecom giant's parent filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday for an initial public offering (IPO) that will raise around 30,200 crore, or about $3.2 billion, at the upper end of the 1,069-1,119 price band announced per share.

The anchor allocation window, which precedes the public subscription period, allows institutional entities to secure share allotments before the main issue opens.

Under capital market regulator rules, up to 60% of the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) can be allocated to anchor investors. Half of the anchor portion is reserved for domestic mutual funds.

Also Read | Centre moves SC against Madras HC relief to Jio in GST input credit case

Final share allocations for the anchor book are scheduled to be finalized ahead of the opening of the retail and non-institutional bidding windows.

Jio operates digital services and telecommunications infrastructure across India.

Existing equity holders in Jio Platforms include Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, KKR & Co., Silver Lake and General Atlantic.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOBlackRock, ADIA, Norges seek anchor slots in Jio’s $3.2 bn IPO

BlackRock, ADIA, Norges seek anchor slots in Jio’s $3.2 bn IPO

Agnidev BhattacharyaSneha Shah
2 min read15 Oct 2026, 04:30 PM IST
The telecom giant's parent filed its red herring prospectus with Sebi on Wednesday for an IPO that will raise around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 30,200 crore.
The telecom giant's parent filed its red herring prospectus with Sebi on Wednesday for an IPO that will raise around ₹ 30,200 crore.(Bloomberg)
Summary

About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, are also seeking a share of Jio's 8,000 crore anchor book.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Global investors and sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, GIC Pte. Ltd, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Mubadala Investment Co., are seeking allocations in the anchor book of Jio Platforms Ltd’s public offering, alongside asset managers BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC, according to four people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : Global investors and sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, GIC Pte. Ltd, Norges Bank Investment Management, and Mubadala Investment Co., are seeking allocations in the anchor book of Jio Platforms Ltd’s public offering, alongside asset managers BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC, according to four people familiar with the matter.

About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Motilal Oswal Asset Management, have also submitted indications of interest for a share of Jio's 8,000 crore anchor book, the people said on condition of anonymity.

About 15 domestic asset managers, including HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Motilal Oswal Asset Management, have also submitted indications of interest for a share of Jio's 8,000 crore anchor book, the people said on condition of anonymity.

The asset management arms of Goldman Sachs and Franklin Templeton are also vying for a slice of the pie, the people said.

Also Read | How Jio got to a $3.2bn IPO in 10 years flat and what lies next with AI

While ADIA, Motilal, and Norges declined to comment, representatives of Jio's parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd, as well as other institutional investors and fund managers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The mega IPO

The telecom giant's parent filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday for an initial public offering (IPO) that will raise around 30,200 crore, or about $3.2 billion, at the upper end of the 1,069-1,119 price band announced per share.

The anchor allocation window, which precedes the public subscription period, allows institutional entities to secure share allotments before the main issue opens.

Under capital market regulator rules, up to 60% of the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) can be allocated to anchor investors. Half of the anchor portion is reserved for domestic mutual funds.

Also Read | Centre moves SC against Madras HC relief to Jio in GST input credit case

Final share allocations for the anchor book are scheduled to be finalized ahead of the opening of the retail and non-institutional bidding windows.

Jio operates digital services and telecommunications infrastructure across India.

Existing equity holders in Jio Platforms include Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, KKR & Co., Silver Lake and General Atlantic.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOBlackRock, ADIA, Norges seek anchor slots in Jio’s $3.2 bn IPO
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